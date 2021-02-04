PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71
|First Round
Matthew NeSmith 33-30_063
Mark Hubbard 32-31_063
Nate Lashley 31-33_064
Sam Burns 32-32_064
Steve Stricker 33-32_065
Tom Hoge 33-33_066
Xander Schauffele 33-33_066
Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_066
Keegan Bradley 31-35_066
Billy Horschel 34-32_066
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32_066
James Hahn 34-33_067
Carlos Ortiz 31-36_067
Andrew Putnam 33-34_067
Bo Hoag 32-35_067
Scott Stallings 36-31_067
Scottie Scheffler 33-34_067
Adam Hadwin 32-35_067
Michael Kim 32-35_067
Jordan Spieth 35-32_067
Matt Jones 33-35_068
Russell Knox 31-37_068
Brooks Koepka 35-33_068
J.T. Poston 33-35_068
Zach Johnson 35-33_068
Satoshi Kodaira 34-34_068
Cameron Champ 34-34_068
Kevin Streelman 33-35_068
Henrik Norlander 35-33_068
Harold Varner III 34-34_068
John Huh 36-32_068
Jon Rahm 33-35_068
Matthew Wolff 32-36_068
Ryan Armour 35-33_068
Brendon Todd 33-35_068
Nick Hardy 34-34_068
Emiliano Grillo 34-35_069
Byeong Hun An 35-34_069
Daniel Berger 34-35_069
Max Homa 34-35_069
Patton Kizzire 33-36_069
Richy Werenski 34-35_069
Pat Perez 36-33_069
Louis Oosthuizen 34-35_069
Bo Van Pelt 35-34_069
Stewart Cink 33-36_069
Chez Reavie 32-37_069
Corey Conners 34-35_069
Matt Kuchar 33-36_069
Sam Ryder 33-37_070
Jamie Lovemark 34-36_070
Will Gordon 34-36_070
Ryan Palmer 35-35_070
Rory McIlroy 34-36_070
Jimmy Walker 35-35_070
Nick Taylor 35-35_070
Ryan Moore 35-35_070
Brian Stuard 34-36_070
Denny McCarthy 35-35_070
Chris Kirk 35-35_070
Beau Hossler 37-33_070
Justin Thomas 33-37_070
Brendan Steele 32-38_070
Grayson Murray 35-35_070
Brice Garnett 37-33_070
Michael Thompson 35-35_070
Tom Lewis 31-39_070
Talor Gooch 33-37_070
Xinjun Zhang 31-39_070
Kyle Stanley 35-36_071
Will Zalatoris 34-37_071
Si Woo Kim 35-36_071
Bubba Watson 36-35_071
Jason Day 36-35_071
Austin Cook 37-34_071
Brian Harman 34-37_071
Charley Hoffman 34-37_071
Russell Henley 34-37_071
Padraig Harrington 33-38_071
Jerry Kelly 36-35_071
Hideki Matsuyama 35-36_071
Dylan Frittelli 33-38_071
C.T. Pan 34-37_071
Sepp Straka 34-37_071
Cameron Tringale 33-38_071
Scott Harrington 35-37_072
Lucas Glover 37-35_072
Luke List 35-37_072
Scott Brown 37-35_072
Sungjae Im 36-36_072
Jason Dufner 37-35_072
Brian Gay 35-37_072
J.B. Holmes 34-38_072
Kevin Stadler 35-37_072
Adam Schenk 35-37_072
Wyndham Clark 36-36_072
Charl Schwartzel 37-35_072
Patrick Rodgers 34-38_072
Harris English 36-36_072
Adam Long 35-37_072
Robert Streb 37-35_072
Doc Redman 36-36_072
Kelly Kraft 37-35_072
Robby Shelton 32-40_072
Mark Anguiano 36-36_072
Davis Riley 34-38_072
Jesse Mueller 36-36_072
Luke Donald 34-39_073
Erik van Rooyen 36-37_073
Vaughn Taylor 33-40_073
Kevin Tway 38-35_073
Webb Simpson 35-38_073
Martin Laird 36-37_073
Vincent Whaley 34-39_073
Camilo Villegas 35-39_074
Rickie Fowler 39-35_074
Hunter Mahan 35-39_074
Danny Lee 37-37_074
Troy Merritt 36-38_074
Tyler Duncan 34-40_074
Aaron Wise 40-34_074
Joel Dahmen 36-39_075
Keith Mitchell 38-37_075
Harry Higgs 38-37_075
William McGirt 35-40_075
Martin Trainer 37-38_075
Gary Woodland 40-36_076
John Augenstein 36-40_076
Rory Sabbatini 37-40_077
Hudson Swafford 36-41_077
Sung Kang 37-40_077
Sebastián Muñoz 36-42_078
