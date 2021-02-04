Trending:
PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:14 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71
First Round

Matthew NeSmith 33-30_063

Mark Hubbard 32-31_063

Nate Lashley 31-33_064

Sam Burns 32-32_064

Steve Stricker 33-32_065

Tom Hoge 33-33_066

Xander Schauffele 33-33_066

Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_066

Keegan Bradley 31-35_066

Billy Horschel 34-32_066

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32_066

James Hahn 34-33_067

Carlos Ortiz 31-36_067

Andrew Putnam 33-34_067

Bo Hoag 32-35_067

Scott Stallings 36-31_067

Scottie Scheffler 33-34_067

Adam Hadwin 32-35_067

Michael Kim 32-35_067

Jordan Spieth 35-32_067

Matt Jones 33-35_068

Russell Knox 31-37_068

Brooks Koepka 35-33_068

J.T. Poston 33-35_068

Zach Johnson 35-33_068

Satoshi Kodaira 34-34_068

Cameron Champ 34-34_068

Kevin Streelman 33-35_068

Henrik Norlander 35-33_068

Harold Varner III 34-34_068

John Huh 36-32_068

Jon Rahm 33-35_068

Matthew Wolff 32-36_068

Ryan Armour 35-33_068

Brendon Todd 33-35_068

Nick Hardy 34-34_068

Emiliano Grillo 34-35_069

Byeong Hun An 35-34_069

Daniel Berger 34-35_069

Max Homa 34-35_069

Patton Kizzire 33-36_069

Richy Werenski 34-35_069

Pat Perez 36-33_069

Louis Oosthuizen 34-35_069

Bo Van Pelt 35-34_069

Stewart Cink 33-36_069

Chez Reavie 32-37_069

Corey Conners 34-35_069

Matt Kuchar 33-36_069

Sam Ryder 33-37_070

Jamie Lovemark 34-36_070

Will Gordon 34-36_070

Ryan Palmer 35-35_070

Rory McIlroy 34-36_070

Jimmy Walker 35-35_070

Nick Taylor 35-35_070

Ryan Moore 35-35_070

Brian Stuard 34-36_070

Denny McCarthy 35-35_070

Chris Kirk 35-35_070

Beau Hossler 37-33_070

Justin Thomas 33-37_070

Brendan Steele 32-38_070

Grayson Murray 35-35_070

Brice Garnett 37-33_070

Michael Thompson 35-35_070

Tom Lewis 31-39_070

Talor Gooch 33-37_070

Xinjun Zhang 31-39_070

Kyle Stanley 35-36_071

Will Zalatoris 34-37_071

Si Woo Kim 35-36_071

Bubba Watson 36-35_071

Jason Day 36-35_071

Austin Cook 37-34_071

Brian Harman 34-37_071

Charley Hoffman 34-37_071

Russell Henley 34-37_071

Padraig Harrington 33-38_071

Jerry Kelly 36-35_071

Hideki Matsuyama 35-36_071

Dylan Frittelli 33-38_071

C.T. Pan 34-37_071

Sepp Straka 34-37_071

Cameron Tringale 33-38_071

Scott Harrington 35-37_072

Lucas Glover 37-35_072

Luke List 35-37_072

Scott Brown 37-35_072

Sungjae Im 36-36_072

Jason Dufner 37-35_072

Brian Gay 35-37_072

J.B. Holmes 34-38_072

Kevin Stadler 35-37_072

Adam Schenk 35-37_072

Wyndham Clark 36-36_072

Charl Schwartzel 37-35_072

Patrick Rodgers 34-38_072

Harris English 36-36_072

Adam Long 35-37_072

Robert Streb 37-35_072

Doc Redman 36-36_072

Kelly Kraft 37-35_072

Robby Shelton 32-40_072

Mark Anguiano 36-36_072

Davis Riley 34-38_072

Jesse Mueller 36-36_072

Luke Donald 34-39_073

Erik van Rooyen 36-37_073

Vaughn Taylor 33-40_073

Kevin Tway 38-35_073

Webb Simpson 35-38_073

Martin Laird 36-37_073

Vincent Whaley 34-39_073

Camilo Villegas 35-39_074

Rickie Fowler 39-35_074

Hunter Mahan 35-39_074

Danny Lee 37-37_074

Troy Merritt 36-38_074

Tyler Duncan 34-40_074

Aaron Wise 40-34_074

Joel Dahmen 36-39_075

Keith Mitchell 38-37_075

Harry Higgs 38-37_075

William McGirt 35-40_075

Martin Trainer 37-38_075

Gary Woodland 40-36_076

John Augenstein 36-40_076

Rory Sabbatini 37-40_077

Hudson Swafford 36-41_077

Sung Kang 37-40_077

Sebastián Muñoz 36-42_078

