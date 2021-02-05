On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 1:19 am
2 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71
First Round

Matthew NeSmith 33-30_63

Mark Hubbard 32-31_63

Nate Lashley 31-33_64

Sam Burns 32-32_64

Steve Stricker 33-32_65

Tom Hoge 33-33_66

Xander Schauffele 33-33_66

Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_66

Keegan Bradley 31-35_66

Billy Horschel 34-32_66

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32_66

James Hahn 34-33_67

Carlos Ortiz 31-36_67

Andrew Putnam 33-34_67

Bo Hoag 32-35_67

Scott Stallings 36-31_67

Scottie Scheffler 33-34_67

Adam Hadwin 32-35_67

Michael Kim 32-35_67

Jordan Spieth 35-32_67

Matt Jones 33-35_68

Russell Knox 31-37_68

Brooks Koepka 35-33_68

J.T. Poston 33-35_68

Zach Johnson 35-33_68

Satoshi Kodaira 34-34_68

Cameron Champ 34-34_68

Kevin Streelman 33-35_68

Henrik Norlander 35-33_68

Harold Varner III 34-34_68

John Huh 36-32_68

Jon Rahm 33-35_68

Matthew Wolff 32-36_68

Ryan Armour 35-33_68

Brendon Todd 33-35_68

Nick Hardy 34-34_68

Emiliano Grillo 34-35_69

Byeong Hun An 35-34_69

Daniel Berger 34-35_69

Max Homa 34-35_69

Patton Kizzire 33-36_69

Richy Werenski 34-35_69

Pat Perez 36-33_69

Louis Oosthuizen 34-35_69

Bo Van Pelt 35-34_69

Stewart Cink 33-36_69

Chez Reavie 32-37_69

Corey Conners 34-35_69

Matt Kuchar 33-36_69

Sam Ryder 33-37_70

Jamie Lovemark 34-36_70

Will Gordon 34-36_70

Ryan Palmer 35-35_70

Rory McIlroy 34-36_70

Jimmy Walker 35-35_70

Nick Taylor 35-35_70

Ryan Moore 35-35_70

Brian Stuard 34-36_70

Denny McCarthy 35-35_70

Chris Kirk 35-35_70

Beau Hossler 37-33_70

Justin Thomas 33-37_70

Brendan Steele 32-38_70

Grayson Murray 35-35_70

Brice Garnett 37-33_70

Michael Thompson 35-35_70

Tom Lewis 31-39_70

Talor Gooch 33-37_70

Xinjun Zhang 31-39_70

Kyle Stanley 35-36_71

Will Zalatoris 34-37_71

Si Woo Kim 35-36_71

Bubba Watson 36-35_71

Jason Day 36-35_71

Austin Cook 37-34_71

Brian Harman 34-37_71

Charley Hoffman 34-37_71

Russell Henley 34-37_71

Padraig Harrington 33-38_71

Jerry Kelly 36-35_71

Hideki Matsuyama 35-36_71

Dylan Frittelli 33-38_71

C.T. Pan 34-37_71

Sepp Straka 34-37_71

Cameron Tringale 33-38_71

Scott Harrington 35-37_72

Lucas Glover 37-35_72

Luke List 35-37_72

Scott Brown 37-35_72

Sungjae Im 36-36_72

Jason Dufner 37-35_72

Brian Gay 35-37_72

J.B. Holmes 34-38_72

Kevin Stadler 35-37_72

Adam Schenk 35-37_72

Wyndham Clark 36-36_72

Charl Schwartzel 37-35_72

Patrick Rodgers 34-38_72

Harris English 36-36_72

Adam Long 35-37_72

Robert Streb 37-35_72

Doc Redman 36-36_72

Kelly Kraft 37-35_72

Robby Shelton 32-40_72

Mark Anguiano 36-36_72

Davis Riley 34-38_72

Jesse Mueller 36-36_72

Luke Donald 34-39_73

Erik van Rooyen 36-37_73

Vaughn Taylor 33-40_73

Kevin Tway 38-35_73

Webb Simpson 35-38_73

Martin Laird 36-37_73

Vincent Whaley 34-39_73

Camilo Villegas 35-39_74

Rickie Fowler 39-35_74

Hunter Mahan 35-39_74

Danny Lee 37-37_74

Troy Merritt 36-38_74

Tyler Duncan 34-40_74

Aaron Wise 40-34_74

Joel Dahmen 36-39_75

Keith Mitchell 38-37_75

Harry Higgs 38-37_75

William McGirt 35-40_75

Martin Trainer 37-38_75

Gary Woodland 40-36_76

John Augenstein 36-40_76

Rory Sabbatini 37-40_77

Hudson Swafford 36-41_77

Sung Kang 37-40_77

Sebastián Muñoz 36-42_78

