PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,266; Par: 71
|First Round
Matthew NeSmith 33-30_63
Mark Hubbard 32-31_63
Nate Lashley 31-33_64
Sam Burns 32-32_64
Steve Stricker 33-32_65
Tom Hoge 33-33_66
Xander Schauffele 33-33_66
Ted Potter, Jr. 32-34_66
Keegan Bradley 31-35_66
Billy Horschel 34-32_66
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 34-32_66
James Hahn 34-33_67
Carlos Ortiz 31-36_67
Andrew Putnam 33-34_67
Bo Hoag 32-35_67
Scott Stallings 36-31_67
Scottie Scheffler 33-34_67
Adam Hadwin 32-35_67
Michael Kim 32-35_67
Jordan Spieth 35-32_67
Matt Jones 33-35_68
Russell Knox 31-37_68
Brooks Koepka 35-33_68
J.T. Poston 33-35_68
Zach Johnson 35-33_68
Satoshi Kodaira 34-34_68
Cameron Champ 34-34_68
Kevin Streelman 33-35_68
Henrik Norlander 35-33_68
Harold Varner III 34-34_68
John Huh 36-32_68
Jon Rahm 33-35_68
Matthew Wolff 32-36_68
Ryan Armour 35-33_68
Brendon Todd 33-35_68
Nick Hardy 34-34_68
Emiliano Grillo 34-35_69
Byeong Hun An 35-34_69
Daniel Berger 34-35_69
Max Homa 34-35_69
Patton Kizzire 33-36_69
Richy Werenski 34-35_69
Pat Perez 36-33_69
Louis Oosthuizen 34-35_69
Bo Van Pelt 35-34_69
Stewart Cink 33-36_69
Chez Reavie 32-37_69
Corey Conners 34-35_69
Matt Kuchar 33-36_69
Sam Ryder 33-37_70
Jamie Lovemark 34-36_70
Will Gordon 34-36_70
Ryan Palmer 35-35_70
Rory McIlroy 34-36_70
Jimmy Walker 35-35_70
Nick Taylor 35-35_70
Ryan Moore 35-35_70
Brian Stuard 34-36_70
Denny McCarthy 35-35_70
Chris Kirk 35-35_70
Beau Hossler 37-33_70
Justin Thomas 33-37_70
Brendan Steele 32-38_70
Grayson Murray 35-35_70
Brice Garnett 37-33_70
Michael Thompson 35-35_70
Tom Lewis 31-39_70
Talor Gooch 33-37_70
Xinjun Zhang 31-39_70
Kyle Stanley 35-36_71
Will Zalatoris 34-37_71
Si Woo Kim 35-36_71
Bubba Watson 36-35_71
Jason Day 36-35_71
Austin Cook 37-34_71
Brian Harman 34-37_71
Charley Hoffman 34-37_71
Russell Henley 34-37_71
Padraig Harrington 33-38_71
Jerry Kelly 36-35_71
Hideki Matsuyama 35-36_71
Dylan Frittelli 33-38_71
C.T. Pan 34-37_71
Sepp Straka 34-37_71
Cameron Tringale 33-38_71
Scott Harrington 35-37_72
Lucas Glover 37-35_72
Luke List 35-37_72
Scott Brown 37-35_72
Sungjae Im 36-36_72
Jason Dufner 37-35_72
Brian Gay 35-37_72
J.B. Holmes 34-38_72
Kevin Stadler 35-37_72
Adam Schenk 35-37_72
Wyndham Clark 36-36_72
Charl Schwartzel 37-35_72
Patrick Rodgers 34-38_72
Harris English 36-36_72
Adam Long 35-37_72
Robert Streb 37-35_72
Doc Redman 36-36_72
Kelly Kraft 37-35_72
Robby Shelton 32-40_72
Mark Anguiano 36-36_72
Davis Riley 34-38_72
Jesse Mueller 36-36_72
Luke Donald 34-39_73
Erik van Rooyen 36-37_73
Vaughn Taylor 33-40_73
Kevin Tway 38-35_73
Webb Simpson 35-38_73
Martin Laird 36-37_73
Vincent Whaley 34-39_73
Camilo Villegas 35-39_74
Rickie Fowler 39-35_74
Hunter Mahan 35-39_74
Danny Lee 37-37_74
Troy Merritt 36-38_74
Tyler Duncan 34-40_74
Aaron Wise 40-34_74
Joel Dahmen 36-39_75
Keith Mitchell 38-37_75
Harry Higgs 38-37_75
William McGirt 35-40_75
Martin Trainer 37-38_75
Gary Woodland 40-36_76
John Augenstein 36-40_76
Rory Sabbatini 37-40_77
Hudson Swafford 36-41_77
Sung Kang 37-40_77
Sebastián Muñoz 36-42_78
