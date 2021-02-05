Trending:
PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:49 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Second Round

Xander Schauffele 66-64_130

Steve Stricker 65-66_131

Keegan Bradley 66-65_131

Scottie Scheffler 67-65_132

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66_132

Sam Burns 64-68_132

Nate Lashley 64-69_133

Billy Horschel 66-68_134

Jordan Spieth 67-67_134

James Hahn 67-67_134

Matthew NeSmith 63-71_134

Brooks Koepka 68-66_134

J.T. Poston 68-66_134

Patton Kizzire 69-65_134

Carlos Ortiz 67-67_134

Justin Thomas 70-65_135

Cameron Tringale 71-64_135

Nick Hardy 68-67_135

Lucas Glover 72-63_135

Kevin Streelman 68-67_135

Louis Oosthuizen 69-67_136

Harold Varner III 68-68_136

Bo Van Pelt 69-67_136

Matt Kuchar 69-67_136

Andrew Putnam 67-69_136

Mark Hubbard 63-73_136

Adam Hadwin 67-70_137

Jon Rahm 68-69_137

Brendan Steele 70-67_137

Corey Conners 69-68_137

Ted Potter, Jr. 66-71_137

Brendon Todd 68-69_137

Will Zalatoris 71-66_137

Sam Ryder 70-67_137

Matt Jones 68-69_137

Si Woo Kim 71-66_137

Russell Knox 68-69_137

Rory McIlroy 70-67_137

Scott Stallings 67-70_137

Russell Henley 71-67_138

Webb Simpson 73-65_138

Hideki Matsuyama 71-67_138

Michael Kim 67-71_138

Grayson Murray 70-68_138

Robby Shelton 72-66_138

Davis Riley 72-66_138

Byeong Hun An 69-69_138

Kyle Stanley 71-67_138

Ryan Palmer 70-68_138

Zach Johnson 68-70_138

Max Homa 69-69_138

Richy Werenski 69-69_138

Bo Hoag 67-71_138

Brian Stuard 70-68_138

Stewart Cink 69-70_139

Matthew Wolff 68-71_139

Aaron Wise 74-65_139

Xinjun Zhang 70-69_139

Emiliano Grillo 69-70_139

Luke List 72-67_139

Sungjae Im 72-67_139

Bubba Watson 71-68_139

Satoshi Kodaira 68-71_139

Brian Harman 71-68_139

Henrik Norlander 68-71_139

Wyndham Clark 72-67_139

Missed the cut

Denny McCarthy 70-70_140

Beau Hossler 70-70_140

Jerry Kelly 71-69_140

Dylan Frittelli 71-69_140

Adam Long 72-68_140

Ryan Armour 68-72_140

Brice Garnett 70-70_140

Doc Redman 72-68_140

Sepp Straka 71-69_140

Kelly Kraft 72-68_140

Jesse Mueller 72-68_140

Joel Dahmen 75-65_140

Tom Hoge 66-74_140

Daniel Berger 69-71_140

Nick Taylor 70-70_140

Pat Perez 69-71_140

Charley Hoffman 71-69_140

Erik van Rooyen 73-67_140

Danny Lee 74-67_141

Kevin Tway 73-68_141

Harris English 72-69_141

Michael Thompson 70-71_141

Tom Lewis 70-71_141

C.T. Pan 71-70_141

Talor Gooch 70-71_141

Rory Sabbatini 77-64_141

Jason Day 71-70_141

Jason Dufner 72-69_141

Austin Cook 71-70_141

John Huh 68-74_142

Patrick Rodgers 72-70_142

Chez Reavie 69-73_142

Robert Streb 72-70_142

Mark Anguiano 72-70_142

Scott Brown 72-70_142

Rickie Fowler 74-68_142

Cameron Champ 68-74_142

Luke Donald 73-69_142

Adam Schenk 72-70_142

Charl Schwartzel 72-71_143

Vaughn Taylor 73-70_143

Troy Merritt 74-69_143

Gary Woodland 76-67_143

Keith Mitchell 75-68_143

Jimmy Walker 70-73_143

J.B. Holmes 72-71_143

Harry Higgs 75-68_143

Chris Kirk 70-74_144

Padraig Harrington 71-73_144

Tyler Duncan 74-70_144

Martin Laird 73-71_144

Scott Harrington 72-72_144

Will Gordon 70-74_144

William McGirt 75-70_145

Jamie Lovemark 70-75_145

Camilo Villegas 74-71_145

Sung Kang 77-68_145

Vincent Whaley 73-73_146

Brian Gay 72-74_146

Kevin Stadler 72-74_146

Ryan Moore 70-76_146

Hunter Mahan 74-74_148

Martin Trainer 75-73_148

Hudson Swafford 77-73_150

John Augenstein 76-75_151

Sebastián Muñoz 78-73_151

