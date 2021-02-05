PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $7.5 million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Second Round
Xander Schauffele 66-64_130
Steve Stricker 65-66_131
Keegan Bradley 66-65_131
Scottie Scheffler 67-65_132
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-66_132
Sam Burns 64-68_132
Nate Lashley 64-69_133
Billy Horschel 66-68_134
Jordan Spieth 67-67_134
James Hahn 67-67_134
Matthew NeSmith 63-71_134
Brooks Koepka 68-66_134
J.T. Poston 68-66_134
Patton Kizzire 69-65_134
Carlos Ortiz 67-67_134
Justin Thomas 70-65_135
Cameron Tringale 71-64_135
Nick Hardy 68-67_135
Lucas Glover 72-63_135
Kevin Streelman 68-67_135
Louis Oosthuizen 69-67_136
Harold Varner III 68-68_136
Bo Van Pelt 69-67_136
Matt Kuchar 69-67_136
Andrew Putnam 67-69_136
Mark Hubbard 63-73_136
Adam Hadwin 67-70_137
Jon Rahm 68-69_137
Brendan Steele 70-67_137
Corey Conners 69-68_137
Ted Potter, Jr. 66-71_137
Brendon Todd 68-69_137
Will Zalatoris 71-66_137
Sam Ryder 70-67_137
Matt Jones 68-69_137
Si Woo Kim 71-66_137
Russell Knox 68-69_137
Rory McIlroy 70-67_137
Scott Stallings 67-70_137
Russell Henley 71-67_138
Webb Simpson 73-65_138
Hideki Matsuyama 71-67_138
Michael Kim 67-71_138
Grayson Murray 70-68_138
Robby Shelton 72-66_138
Davis Riley 72-66_138
Byeong Hun An 69-69_138
Kyle Stanley 71-67_138
Ryan Palmer 70-68_138
Zach Johnson 68-70_138
Max Homa 69-69_138
Richy Werenski 69-69_138
Bo Hoag 67-71_138
Brian Stuard 70-68_138
Stewart Cink 69-70_139
Matthew Wolff 68-71_139
Aaron Wise 74-65_139
Xinjun Zhang 70-69_139
Emiliano Grillo 69-70_139
Luke List 72-67_139
Sungjae Im 72-67_139
Bubba Watson 71-68_139
Satoshi Kodaira 68-71_139
Brian Harman 71-68_139
Henrik Norlander 68-71_139
Wyndham Clark 72-67_139
|Missed the cut
Denny McCarthy 70-70_140
Beau Hossler 70-70_140
Jerry Kelly 71-69_140
Dylan Frittelli 71-69_140
Adam Long 72-68_140
Ryan Armour 68-72_140
Brice Garnett 70-70_140
Doc Redman 72-68_140
Sepp Straka 71-69_140
Kelly Kraft 72-68_140
Jesse Mueller 72-68_140
Joel Dahmen 75-65_140
Tom Hoge 66-74_140
Daniel Berger 69-71_140
Nick Taylor 70-70_140
Pat Perez 69-71_140
Charley Hoffman 71-69_140
Erik van Rooyen 73-67_140
Danny Lee 74-67_141
Kevin Tway 73-68_141
Harris English 72-69_141
Michael Thompson 70-71_141
Tom Lewis 70-71_141
C.T. Pan 71-70_141
Talor Gooch 70-71_141
Rory Sabbatini 77-64_141
Jason Day 71-70_141
Jason Dufner 72-69_141
Austin Cook 71-70_141
John Huh 68-74_142
Patrick Rodgers 72-70_142
Chez Reavie 69-73_142
Robert Streb 72-70_142
Mark Anguiano 72-70_142
Scott Brown 72-70_142
Rickie Fowler 74-68_142
Cameron Champ 68-74_142
Luke Donald 73-69_142
Adam Schenk 72-70_142
Charl Schwartzel 72-71_143
Vaughn Taylor 73-70_143
Troy Merritt 74-69_143
Gary Woodland 76-67_143
Keith Mitchell 75-68_143
Jimmy Walker 70-73_143
J.B. Holmes 72-71_143
Harry Higgs 75-68_143
Chris Kirk 70-74_144
Padraig Harrington 71-73_144
Tyler Duncan 74-70_144
Martin Laird 73-71_144
Scott Harrington 72-72_144
Will Gordon 70-74_144
William McGirt 75-70_145
Jamie Lovemark 70-75_145
Camilo Villegas 74-71_145
Sung Kang 77-68_145
Vincent Whaley 73-73_146
Brian Gay 72-74_146
Kevin Stadler 72-74_146
Ryan Moore 70-76_146
Hunter Mahan 74-74_148
Martin Trainer 75-73_148
Hudson Swafford 77-73_150
John Augenstein 76-75_151
Sebastián Muñoz 78-73_151
