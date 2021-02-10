On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Phillies agree to minor-league deals with Kintzler, Joyce

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 2:17 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce, inviting both to big league spring training as non-roster players.

Kintzler had a 2.22 ERA and 12 saves for the Miami Marlins last season. He had 14 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old Kintzler had a career-best 29 saves in 2017.

Joyce hit .252 with two homers and 14 RBIs last season for Miami. The left-handed hitting Joyce had a career-high 25 homers with Oakland in 2017.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

