Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies finalize deal with Brad Miller, sign Tony Watson

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 7:55 pm
< a min read
      

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Phillies have finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with infielder Brad Miller and a minor league deal with left-hander Tony Watson, who will attend spring training as a non-roster player.

Miller batted .232 with seven homers, 25 RBIs and an .807 OPS in 48 games with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. He batted .263 with 12 homers, 21 RBIs and a .941 OPS in 66 games with the Phillies in 2019.

Watson was 1-0 with two saves and a 2.50 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the San Francisco Giants last year. He allowed a .191 opposing average for the season.

To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, right-handeder Seranthony Domínguez was placed on the 60-day injured list as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing