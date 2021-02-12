On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Phillies to defer $9.5M of $28M in Gregorius’ 2-year deal

By RONALD BLUM
February 12, 2021 7:36 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will defer $9.5 million of the $28 million owed to Didi Gregorius under the shortstop’s $28 million, two-year contract.

Gregorius receives a $1.5 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, payable in $500,000 installments on each Feb. 1 from 2024-26, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

He has a $12 million salary this season, of which $7 million is deferred, and a $14.5 million salary in 2022, of which $1 million is deferred.

Philadelphia will pay the deferred salary in $2 million installments each Feb. 1 from 2023-26.

Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

He had a $14 million, one-year contract, which became $5,814,815 in prorated pay.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

