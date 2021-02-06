Trending:
Pipes scores 20 to carry Green Bay past IUPUI 79-72

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 9:31 pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — PJ Pipes had 20 points as Green Bay defeated IUPUI 79-72 on Saturday.

Pipes shot 15 for 16 from the line.

Emmanuel Ansong had 18 points and nine rebounds for Green Bay (6-14, 6-10 Horizon League). Amari Davis added 13 points. Josh Jefferson had 12 points.

Green Bay dominated the first half and led 41-18 at the break. The Jaguars’ 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Jaylen Minnett had 21 points and six assists for the Jaguars (5-8, 4-8). Marcus Burk added 19 points and seven rebounds. Elyjah Goss had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Green Bay 80-71 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

