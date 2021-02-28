Pirates 6, Orioles 4

Pittsburgh Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 6 8 5 Totals 28 4 4 2 K.Nwman ss 2 2 2 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 McKenna cf 0 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 2 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 2 0 1 0 K.Krmer 3b 1 0 0 0 Wlkrson rf 2 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 2 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 2 0 0 0 Swggrty cf 1 0 0 0 R.Rpken 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Moran 1b 2 1 0 0 Sverino c 1 1 0 0 M.Mrtin pr 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 1 1 3 C.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 Hu.Owen rf 1 0 0 0 T.Davis pr 2 0 0 0 Frazier dh 3 1 1 1 F.Glvis ss 1 0 0 0 Ji-.Bae ph 1 0 0 0 M.McCoy ss 2 1 1 0 Gnzalez 2b 2 0 2 0 Yu.Diaz lf 2 1 1 2 R.Cstro pr 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw lf 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 J.Jones pr 2 0 0 0 J.Oliva cf 2 0 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 2 1 0 0 Mtchell lf 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 202 110 00x — 6 Baltimore 001 002 10x — 4

E_Martin (1), Polanco (1), Mullins (1), Mancini (1), Galvis (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Hayes (1). HR_Polanco (1), Frazier (1), Diaz (1). CS_Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Kuhl W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 3 Crowe H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 Howard 1 0 1 0 1 2 Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1 Mears 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fulmer 1 2 2 2 0 0 Marvel H, 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 Spitzbarth S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Baltimore Eshelman L, 0-1 1 1 2 1 2 1 Abad 1 2 0 0 1 1 Hanhold 1 2 2 1 0 0 Rogers 1 2 1 1 0 1 Mattson 1 1 1 1 2 1 Diplan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Greene 1 0 0 0 0 2 Watkins 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Rogers (Moran).

WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Erich Bacchu.

T_2:51. A_1,705

