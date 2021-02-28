Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Pirates 6, Orioles 4

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 6 8 5 Totals 28 4 4 2
K.Nwman ss 2 2 2 0 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0
On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 McKenna cf 0 0 0 0
K.Hayes 3b 2 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 2 0 1 0
K.Krmer 3b 1 0 0 0 Wlkrson rf 2 0 0 0
Rynolds lf 2 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 2 0 0 0
Swggrty cf 1 0 0 0 R.Rpken 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Moran 1b 2 1 0 0 Sverino c 1 1 0 0
M.Mrtin pr 1 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0
Polanco rf 3 1 1 3 C.Davis dh 2 0 0 0
Hu.Owen rf 1 0 0 0 T.Davis pr 2 0 0 0
Frazier dh 3 1 1 1 F.Glvis ss 1 0 0 0
Ji-.Bae ph 1 0 0 0 M.McCoy ss 2 1 1 0
Gnzalez 2b 2 0 2 0 Yu.Diaz lf 2 1 1 2
R.Cstro pr 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw lf 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0
A.Susac c 1 0 0 0 J.Jones pr 2 0 0 0
J.Oliva cf 2 0 0 0 R.Bnnon 3b 2 1 0 0
Mtchell lf 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 202 110 00x 6
Baltimore 001 002 10x 4

E_Martin (1), Polanco (1), Mullins (1), Mancini (1), Galvis (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Hayes (1). HR_Polanco (1), Frazier (1), Diaz (1). CS_Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kuhl W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 0 3
Crowe H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Howard 1 0 1 0 1 2
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mears 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 2 2 2 0 0
Marvel H, 1 1 0 1 0 2 1
Spitzbarth S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Eshelman L, 0-1 1 1 2 1 2 1
Abad 1 2 0 0 1 1
Hanhold 1 2 2 1 0 0
Rogers 1 2 1 1 0 1
Mattson 1 1 1 1 2 1
Diplan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 2
Watkins 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Rogers (Moran).

WP_Kuhl.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Erich Bacchu.

T_2:51. A_1,705

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday