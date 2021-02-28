Pirates 6, Orioles 4

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|2
|
|K.Nwman ss
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|On.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Krmer 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlkrson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swggrty cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rpken 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Moran 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sverino c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrtin pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|C.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hu.Owen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Davis pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|F.Glvis ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji-.Bae ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.McCoy ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Cstro pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Shaw lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Susac c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Oliva cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Bnnon 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mtchell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|202
|110
|00x
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|001
|002
|10x
|—
|4
E_Martin (1), Polanco (1), Mullins (1), Mancini (1), Galvis (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Hayes (1). HR_Polanco (1), Frazier (1), Diaz (1). CS_Martin (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Crowe H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Howard
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mears
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Marvel H, 1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Spitzbarth S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eshelman L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Abad
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hanhold
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mattson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Diplan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Watkins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Rogers (Moran).
WP_Kuhl.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Erich Bacchu.
T_2:51. A_1,705
