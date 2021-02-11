On Air: Ask the CIO
Pirates sign veteran catcher Wolters to minor league deal

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 9:50 am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran catcher Tony Wolters to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training.

The team announced the signing Thursday. Pittsburgh is looking for an experienced backup to Jacob Stallings, a Gold Glove finalist in 2020.

Wolters, 28, spent the first five seasons of his big-league career in Colorado, He hit .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBIs in 391 games with the Rockies. His best season came in 2019, when he hit .262 with a home run and 42 RBIs in a career-high 121 appearances.

Pittsburgh opens spring training when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 17, with the first full-squad workout set for Feb. 22.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

