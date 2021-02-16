Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Pirates working on $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tyler Anderson

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The deal, which won’t be complete until Anderson passes a physical, would be worth $2.5 million.

The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season while pitching for San Francisco. Anderson, who spent the first four years of his career with Colorado, is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA in 82 starts and four relief appearances with the Rockies and the Giants.

Pittsburgh is in need of depth in the pitching rotation after trading Jameson Taillon and Joe Musgrove in the offseason and the departure of Derek Holland go in free agency.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing