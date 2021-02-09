Trending:
Pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, Rays go to salary arbitration

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 6:03 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough and the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays went to a salary arbitration hearing Tuesday, with the pitcher asking for a raise from $578,500 to $3.1 million and the team arguing for $2.3 million.

The case was heard over Zoom by arbitrators Allen Ponak, Mark Burstein and Jules Bloch.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Yarbrough was 1-4 with a 3.56 ERA in nine starts and two relief appearances, striking out 44 and walking 12 in 55 2/3 innings.

He was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in two postseason starts and five relief appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yarbrough was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi won his hearing last week, and New York Mets third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis, and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander lost.

Decisions remains pending for Yarbrough and St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Six players remain scheduled for hearings: Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes and pitcher Walker Buehler; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ; San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano; and Atlanta pitcher Mike Sorotka and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

