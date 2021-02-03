Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Pittsburgh 83, No. 16 Virginia Tech 72

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA TECH (13-3)

Aluma 10-16 6-6 30, Mutts 7-12 3-5 17, Alleyne 1-8 2-3 4, Bede 0-5 0-0 0, Cone 3-9 0-0 9, Cattoor 4-10 2-2 12, N’Guessan 0-1 0-0 0, Bamisile 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 13-16 72.

PITTSBURGH (8-5)

Champagnie 3-8 4-4 10, Coulibaly 1-1 3-4 5, Odukale 2-5 3-3 7, Sibande 0-3 0-0 0, Toney 4-7 5-5 14, Johnson 11-17 6-7 32, Horton 5-11 1-2 15, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 22-25 83.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-30 (Aluma 4-7, Cone 3-9, Cattoor 2-7, Mutts 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Bede 0-4), Pittsburgh 9-23 (Johnson 4-7, Horton 4-9, Toney 1-2, Odukale 0-1, Sibande 0-1, Champagnie 0-3). Fouled Out_Cattoor, Champagnie. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 30 (Aluma 10), Pittsburgh 32 (Champagnie 13). Assists_Virginia Tech 19 (Aluma, Bede 5), Pittsburgh 13 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 21, Pittsburgh 18.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles