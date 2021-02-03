Pittsburgh 83, No. 16 Virginia Tech 72

VIRGINIA TECH (13-3)
Aluma 10-16 6-6 30, Mutts 7-12 3-5 17, Alleyne 1-8 2-3 4, Bede 0-5 0-0 0, Cone 3-9 0-0 9, Cattoor 4-10 2-2 12, N’Guessan 0-1 0-0 0, Bamisile 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 13-16 72.
PITTSBURGH (8-5)
Champagnie 3-8 4-4 10, Coulibaly 1-1 3-4 5, Odukale 2-5 3-3 7, Sibande 0-3 0-0 0, Toney 4-7 5-5 14, Johnson 11-17 6-7 32, Horton 5-11 1-2 15, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 22-25 83.
Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 9-30 (Aluma 4-7, Cone 3-9, Cattoor 2-7, Mutts 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Bede 0-4), Pittsburgh 9-23 (Johnson 4-7, Horton 4-9, Toney 1-2, Odukale 0-1, Sibande 0-1, Champagnie 0-3). Fouled Out_Cattoor, Champagnie. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 30 (Aluma 10), Pittsburgh 32 (Champagnie 13). Assists_Virginia Tech 19 (Aluma, Bede 5), Pittsburgh 13 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 21, Pittsburgh 18.
