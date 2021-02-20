Portland St. 71, Idaho 40

PORTLAND ST. (8-9)

Thomas 3-8 0-0 6, Eyman 4-8 2-5 10, Burke 2-3 0-0 6, Dawson 2-4 0-0 6, Scott 6-11 2-3 16, Greeley 3-3 0-0 7, Hall 2-8 0-0 6, Hardy 3-5 0-0 8, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2 0-1 2, Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Angeles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 4-9 71.

IDAHO (0-19)

Blakney 1-3 4-6 6, Christmas 3-6 1-4 8, Madden 0-3 0-0 0, Quinnett 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Kilgore 1-4 0-0 2, Thacker 3-9 7-10 13, Christensen 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 12-38 14-22 40.

Halftime_Portland St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 11-25 (Burke 2-2, Hardy 2-3, Scott 2-3, Dawson 2-4, Hall 2-6, Greeley 1-1, Holt 0-1, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1, Nelson 0-2, Thomas 0-2), Idaho 2-11 (Christmas 1-1, Robinson 1-2, Kilgore 0-1, Madden 0-2, Quinnett 0-2, Thacker 0-3). Rebounds_Portland St. 36 (Eyman 9), Idaho 24 (Christmas, Thacker 4). Assists_Portland St. 13 (Scott 5), Idaho 4 (Madden 2). Total Fouls_Portland St. 20, Idaho 15.

