Portland St. 73, N. Colorado 65

PORTLAND ST. (9-10)
Thomas 5-9 2-2 14, Eyman 3-5 1-3 7, Burke 1-5 2-2 4, Dawson 2-3 3-6 7, Scott 6-9 7-13 19, Hardy 2-7 0-0 5, Greeley 3-5 1-2 7, Hall 3-7 1-2 7, Nelson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-51 17-30 73.
N. COLORADO (10-9)
Jockuch 4-8 2-6 10, Hume 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 4-12 3-3 14, Kountz 7-20 4-5 23, McCobb 0-2 0-0 0, Bowie 3-8 0-0 9, Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2, Masten 0-1 0-0 0, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 9-14 65.
Halftime_Portland St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 4-14 (Thomas 2-4, Nelson 1-1, Hardy 1-2, Dawson 0-1, Greeley 0-1, Burke 0-2, Hall 0-3), N. Colorado 12-30 (Kountz 5-8, Bowie 3-7, Johnson 3-8, Hume 1-5, Kennedy 0-1, Little 0-1). Fouled Out_Hume. Rebounds_Portland St. 27 (Thomas, Dawson 6), N. Colorado 33 (Jockuch 13). Assists_Portland St. 7 (Scott 6), N. Colorado 11 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Portland St. 13, N. Colorado 22. A_125 (2,734).
