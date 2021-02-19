Trending:
Portland St. 84, Idaho 64

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 12:21 am
IDAHO (0-18)

Blakney 4-6 4-4 12, Thiombane 0-5 5-6 5, Christmas 3-5 2-2 9, Madden 2-4 0-0 5, Quinnett 4-8 0-0 11, Thacker 6-8 4-5 16, Kilgore 1-4 0-0 2, Christensen 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hanshaw 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 21-41 17-20 64.

PORTLAND ST. (7-9)

Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Eyman 2-6 1-2 5, Burke 2-4 1-2 6, Dawson 4-6 1-1 12, Scott 3-6 7-9 14, Hall 3-7 0-1 6, Hardy 5-8 0-0 11, Nelson 3-4 0-0 8, Greeley 1-3 4-4 6, Nielsen-Skinner 1-1 3-4 6, Wood 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Angeles 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 19-25 84.

Halftime_Portland St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 5-13 (Quinnett 3-6, Christmas 1-2, Madden 1-2, Kilgore 0-1, Thacker 0-1, Thiombane 0-1), Portland St. 9-24 (Dawson 3-5, Nelson 2-3, Hardy 1-1, Nielsen-Skinner 1-1, Burke 1-3, Scott 1-3, Holt 0-1, Wood 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Hall 0-4). Fouled Out_Thacker. Rebounds_Idaho 25 (Thiombane 7), Portland St. 20 (Thomas, Eyman, Scott 4). Assists_Idaho 12 (Madden 6), Portland St. 18 (Scott 7). Total Fouls_Idaho 24, Portland St. 23.

