Prairie View 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-18)

Banyard 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 4-7 2-3 10, Doss 3-12 2-4 8, Johnson 3-4 1-1 8, Lynn 3-7 0-0 9, Jones 5-11 0-0 11, Stredic 0-1 1-2 1, Morris 2-5 1-2 5, T.Doolittle 0-2 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-2 0, Woods 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 7-14 56.

PRAIRIE VIEW (9-4)

Henry 4-6 2-2 10, Cox 4-5 1-4 9, Daniels 11-14 3-4 26, Gambrell 4-12 2-2 13, Mack 2-6 2-3 7, Roberts 2-7 0-0 5, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Wiliams 0-4 0-0 0, Nguidjol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 10-15 72.

Halftime_Prairie View 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 5-16 (Lynn 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Jones 1-6, T.Doolittle 0-1, Doss 0-2), Prairie View 6-24 (Gambrell 3-11, Daniels 1-3, Mack 1-4, Roberts 1-4, Wiliams 0-2). Fouled Out_Henry. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 26 (Bell 9), Prairie View 31 (Daniels 14). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 13 (Jones 4), Prairie View 23 (Mack 11). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 14, Prairie View 20. A_738 (6,500).

