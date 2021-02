By The Associated Press

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 4½ (219) Minnesota LA Lakers 5½ (218) at ATLANTA at MIAMI 6½ (217) Charlotte at NEW ORLEANS 3 (233) Sacramento at CHICAGO 4 (218½) New York Houston 5 (224) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MILWAUKEE 9 (235½) Portland at SAN ANTONIO 4 (220) Memphis at DALLAS 3 (216½) Phoenix at DENVER 8½ (218½) Detroit COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at W. CAROLINA 7 The Citadel at LOUISVILLE 4½ Georgia Tech at EASTERN WASHINGTON 9 Sacramento St. Austin Peay 6½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Bradley 2 at INDIANA ST. Duke 11½ at MIAMI at EVANSVILLE 2 Valparaiso Murray State 7½ at SE MISSOURI ST at DRAKE 18 Illinois St. at WOFFORD 1½ E Tennessee St at MEMPHIS 9 UCF Loyola of Chicago 8 at MISSOURI ST at TEXAS TECH 7 Oklahoma National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -160 Vancouver +150 Boston -150 at WASHINGTON +140 at TAMPA BAY -170 Nashville +158 at NY RANGERS -105 Pittsburgh -105 Calgary -121 at WINNIPEG +111 NFL Super Bowl – Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 3 3 (56) at TAMPA BAY

