NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Houston 3 (223½) at CHARLOTTE Toronto 2 (223) at MEMPHIS at CHICAGO 2½ (237) Washington at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (233) Golden State at DALLAS 9½ (225½) Minnesota at PHOENIX 7 (215) Cleveland Milwaukee 4 (233½) at DENVER at LA LAKERS 10 (216½) Oklahoma City COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Quinnipiac 3½ at FAIRFIELD Eastern Kentucky 9½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE SMU 6½ at EAST CAROLINA at FURMAN 4½ Nc Greensboro at MERCER 9½ Samford at NORTH CAROLINA 9½ Miami at COLORADO 12½ Oregon St. Austin Peay 12½ at UT MARTIN at MINNESOTA 10 Nebraska at UNLV 14 Air Force Ohio State 3½ at MARYLAND at KANSAS 5 Oklahoma St. at SAN DIEGO ST. 27½ San Jose St. Gonzaga 10½ at BYU National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -140 at COLUMBUS +130 at NY RANGERS -115 NY Islanders +105 Edmonton -190 at OTTAWA +175 at TORONTO -200 Vancouver +180 Tampa Bay -160 at NASHVILLE +150 at ST. LOUIS -150 Arizona +140

