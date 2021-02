By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at MIAMI 7 (208) New York at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Houston at SAN ANTONIO 1½ (233) Golden State Philadelphia 4½ (231) at SACRAMENTO at UTAH OFF (OFF) Boston at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Orlando COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 14 W. Michigan at GEORGIA ST. 7½ South Alabama at DUKE 6 Notre Dame Ball St. 5 at CENT. MICHIGAN at NC STATE 1 Syracuse Alabama 7½ at SOUTH CAROLINA Arkansas 1 at KENTUCKY at MICHIGAN ST. 3 Penn St. at BOWLING GREEN PK Kent St. Texas 15 at KANSAS ST. Auburn 5 at VANDERBILT at TEXAS TECH 5 West Virginia Creighton 6½ at GEORGETOWN at TCU 5½ Iowa St. at BUTLER PK St. John’s at COLORADO ST. 17½ New Mexico Va Commonwealth 1½ at DAYTON James Madison 4 at ELON National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at OTTAWA OFF Edmonton OFF Philadelphia -125 at WASHINGTON +115 at FLORIDA -215 Detroit +195 at MINNESOTA OFF St. Louis OFF at NASHVILLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at DALLAS -156 Chicago +146 San Jose -113 at LOS ANGELES +103 at VEGAS -240 Anaheim +220 at CALGARY -135 Winnipeg +125

