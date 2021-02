By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 3½ (228) Minnesota New York 2½ (219½) at WASHINGTON at ATLANTA 2 (226½) San Antonio at DALLAS 3 (232) New Orleans LA Clippers 6½ (227½) at CHICAGO at UTAH 2½ (235½) Milwaukee at DENVER 12 (222½) Oklahoma City at SACRAMENTO 8½ (223½) Orlando at LA LAKERS 7 (220) Memphis at PORTLAND 3½ (222) Cleveland at BOSTON 8 (214) Detroit COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Ill.-Chicago 3 at IUPUI at QUINNIPIAC 4½ Canisius at YOUNGSTOWN ST. 6 IPFW N. Kentucky 1½ at GREEN BAY at IONA 4½ Manhattan at MARSHALL 16½ Middle Tennessee St at UC DAVIS 8 Long Beach St. at UCF 5½ Tulane at TEXAS SAN ANTONIO 4 FAU at ROBERT MORRIS 1½ Oakland at WRIGHT ST. 17½ Milwaukee at UC RIVERSIDE 2 UC Irvine Akron 4 at MIAMI (OHIO) at VA COMMONWEALTH 2½ St. Bonaventure at CS BAKERSFIELD 9 Uc San Diego at LOUISIANA TECH 1 UAB at W. ILLINOIS 6 Denver U North Texas 8½ at SOUTHERN MISS at W KENTUCKY 10 Rice at UMKC 6½ Nebraska-Omaha at UTAH VALLEY STATE 9 Dixie State UALR 3 at ARKANSAS ST. at CLEMSON 3½ Georgia Tech Illinois 14½ at NEBRASKA at CLEVELAND ST. 3 Detroit U at UTEP 7½ FIU New Mexico St. 8 at SEATTLE U UC Santa Barbara 5 at HAWAII at CINCINNATI 6½ Temple at MURRAY STATE 13 Se Missouri St National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -175 at NY RANGERS +163 St. Louis -130 at ARIZONA +120

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.