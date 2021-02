By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 4 (223½) at ORLANDO at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (229½) Chicago at BOSTON 4 (226) Atlanta at MEMPHIS 4½ (220½) Detroit at MILWAUKEE 10½ (231½) Oklahoma City Phoenix 3½ (231) at NEW ORLEANS Toronto 2½ (227) at MINNESOTA Utah 4 (224½) at LA CLIPPERS Denver 8½ (226) at CLEVELAND COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Canisius 4½ at FAIRFIELD at YOUNGSTOWN ST. 6 IUPUI at MILWAUKEE 2 Oakland at APPALACHIAN ST. 1 South Alabama at GEORGIA ST. 9½ Troy Wright St. 9 at N. KENTUCKY at DETROIT 9½ Robert Morris at LONG BEACH ST. 7½ Cal Poly at IONA 2 Monmouth at FIU 3½ Southern Miss Hawaii 3½ at CS NORTHRIDGE Cleveland St. 4 at IPFW Saint Louis 5½ at DAYTON Akron 4½ at BALL ST. at UAB 6½ Old Dominion at ST. PETER’S 8½ Marist at UMKC 10 Denver at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 2 North Dakota UC Irvine 10 at CAL ST.-FULLERTON at ILL.-CHICAGO 1 Green Bay UC Riverside 9 at UC SAN DIEGO South Dakota St 1½ at NORTH DAKOTA ST at GRAND CANYON 9 California Baptist at NEW MEXICO ST. 9 Utah Valley State Wyoming 5½ at NEW MEXICO at BUFFALO 2 Toledo at DIXIE STATE 1½ Tarleton State UNLV 14½ at SAN JOSE ST. at BOISE ST. 1½ Utah St. at UC SANTA BARBARA 8 Cs Bakersfield National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -185 Chicago +170 Florida -180 at DETROIT +165 at CALGARY -113 Edmonton +103 at VANCOUVER -115 Winnipeg +105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

