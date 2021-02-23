NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 7 (227½) at CLEVELAND at ORLANDO 3½ (210) Detroit Golden State 3 (220) at NEW YORK Boston 2 (224) at DALLAS at BROOKLYN 6½ (242) Sacramento Philadelphia 1½ (222) at TORONTO at MILWAUKEE 10½ (231) Minnesota at DENVER 6 (232) Portland at LA CLIPPERS 12 (234½) Washington COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Akron 1½ at OHIO Pacific 2½ at SAN DIEGO at GEORGIA ST. 6½ Appalachian St. Miami (Ohio) 4 at CENT. MICHIGAN Buffalo 11½ at N. ILLINOIS at RICHMOND 9 UMass Saint Louis 3½ at VA COMMONWEALTH Illinois 7 at MICHIGAN ST. West Virginia 7½ at TCU LSU 5 at GEORGIA at VIRGINIA TECH 3 Georgia Tech at LOUISVILLE 4½ Notre Dame Bowling Green 7 at E. MICHIGAN at VILLANOVA 11 St. John’s at BAYLOR 23½ Iowa St. Penn St. 6½ at NEBRASKA at ARIZONA ST. 9½ Washington UCONN 4½ at GEORGETOWN Oklahoma 10½ at KANSAS ST. at AUBURN 2 Florida at MISSOURI 3½ Mississippi at TEXAS 2½ Kansas National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Montreal -230 at OTTAWA +210 at WASHINGTON -110 Pittsburgh +100 at COLUMBUS -125 Chicago +115 Nashville -160 at DETROIT +150 Edmonton -135 at VANCOUVER +125 at NEW JERSEY -137 Buffalo +127

