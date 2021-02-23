|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Atlanta
|7
|(227½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at ORLANDO
|3½
|(210)
|Detroit
|Golden State
|3
|(220)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Boston
|2
|(224)
|at
|DALLAS
|at BROOKLYN
|6½
|(242)
|Sacramento
|Philadelphia
|1½
|(222)
|at
|TORONTO
|at MILWAUKEE
|10½
|(231)
|Minnesota
|at DENVER
|6
|(232)
|Portland
|at LA CLIPPERS
|12
|(234½)
|Washington
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Akron
|1½
|at
|OHIO
|Pacific
|2½
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|at GEORGIA ST.
|6½
|Appalachian
|St.
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|at
|CENT.
|MICHIGAN
|Buffalo
|11½
|at
|N.
|ILLINOIS
|at RICHMOND
|9
|UMass
|Saint Louis
|3½
|at
|VA
|COMMONWEALTH
|Illinois
|7
|at
|MICHIGAN
|ST.
|West Virginia
|7½
|at
|TCU
|LSU
|5
|at
|GEORGIA
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|3
|Georgia
|Tech
|at LOUISVILLE
|4½
|Notre
|Dame
|Bowling Green
|7
|at
|E.
|MICHIGAN
|at VILLANOVA
|11
|St.
|John’s
|at BAYLOR
|23½
|Iowa
|St.
|Penn St.
|6½
|at
|NEBRASKA
|at ARIZONA ST.
|9½
|Washington
|UCONN
|4½
|at
|GEORGETOWN
|Oklahoma
|10½
|at
|KANSAS
|ST.
|at AUBURN
|2
|Florida
|at MISSOURI
|3½
|Mississippi
|at TEXAS
|2½
|Kansas
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Montreal
|-230
|at
|OTTAWA
|+210
|at WASHINGTON
|-110
|Pittsburgh
|+100
|at COLUMBUS
|-125
|Chicago
|+115
|Nashville
|-160
|at
|DETROIT
|+150
|Edmonton
|-135
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+125
|at NEW JERSEY
|-137
|Buffalo
|+127
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments