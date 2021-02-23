On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 11:23 am
< a min read
      
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Atlanta 7 (227½) at CLEVELAND
at ORLANDO (210) Detroit
Golden State 3 (220) at NEW YORK
Boston 2 (224) at DALLAS
at BROOKLYN (242) Sacramento
Philadelphia (222) at TORONTO
at MILWAUKEE 10½ (231) Minnesota
at DENVER 6 (232) Portland
at LA CLIPPERS 12 (234½) Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Akron at OHIO
Pacific at SAN DIEGO
at GEORGIA ST. Appalachian St.
Miami (Ohio) 4 at CENT. MICHIGAN
Buffalo 11½ at N. ILLINOIS
at RICHMOND 9 UMass
Saint Louis at VA COMMONWEALTH
Illinois 7 at MICHIGAN ST.
West Virginia at TCU
LSU 5 at GEORGIA
at VIRGINIA TECH 3 Georgia Tech
at LOUISVILLE Notre Dame
Bowling Green 7 at E. MICHIGAN
at VILLANOVA 11 St. John’s
at BAYLOR 23½ Iowa St.
Penn St. at NEBRASKA
at ARIZONA ST. Washington
UCONN at GEORGETOWN
Oklahoma 10½ at KANSAS ST.
at AUBURN 2 Florida
at MISSOURI Mississippi
at TEXAS Kansas
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Montreal -230 at OTTAWA +210
at WASHINGTON -110 Pittsburgh +100
at COLUMBUS -125 Chicago +115
Nashville -160 at DETROIT +150
Edmonton -135 at VANCOUVER +125
at NEW JERSEY -137 Buffalo +127

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

