NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Dallas at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Orlando at NEW YORK 2 (223) Sacramento LA Clippers 7½ (228) at MEMPHIS at DENVER 7 (237) Washington at MILWAUKEE 9 (240) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Miami (Ohio) 4 at W. MICHIGAN at OHIO 13 E. Michigan at BUFFALO 19½ Cent. Michigan at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 5½ UT Martin at MICHIGAN 4 Iowa at ARIZONA ST. 9½ Washington at MOREHEAD STATE 13 Tennessee State at UNC-WILMINGTON OFF Coll. Of Charleston at GONZAGA 31 Santa Clara at ILLINOIS 17 Nebraska at HOUSTON 12 W Kentucky Belmont 7½ at EASTERN KENTUCKY at UTAH PK UCLA at E. ILLINOIS 4½ Se Missouri St at N. COLORADO 2½ Portland State Murray State 2 at JACKSONVILLE ST. Weber State 7 at SACRAMENTO ST. Austin Peay 7½ at TENNESSEE TECH Ohio State 4½ at MICHIGAN ST. at BYU 11 San Francisco at STANFORD 1 Oregon at COLORADO 2½ SOUTHERN CAL at SAN DIEGO 12 Portland Montana 3 at IDAHO STATE at PEPPERDINE 4 Loyola Marymount at MINNESOTA 5 Northwestern at SAN DIEGO ST. 7 Boise St. Oregon St. 1 at CALIFORNIA at ARIZONA 9 Washington St. at SAINT MARY’S CA 7 Pacific at DETROIT 10½ Robert Morris at YOUNGSTOWN ST. 4½ Ill.-Chicago at GREEN BAY 5 IPFW at MILWAUKEE 4½ IUPUI National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -125 Chicago +115 at FLORIDA -124 Dallas +114 at TAMPA BAY -139 Carolina +129 at WASHINGTON -105 Pittsburgh -105 Calgary -165 at OTTAWA +155 Boston -128 at NY ISLANDERS +118 Nashville -155 at DETROIT +145 Montreal -120 at WINNIPEG +110 Edmonton -130 at VANCOUVER +120 at BUFFALO -105 New Jersey -105

