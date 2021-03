By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Sacramento 2 (227½) at DETROIT at BOSTON 2½ (219) Indiana at TORONTO 8½ (221) Houston Phoenix 6½ (226) at CHICAGO LA Clippers 6½ (224½) at MEMPHIS Utah 6½ (217) at MIAMI Atlanta 5 (227½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at LA LAKERS 5 (222) Portland at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (233) Charlotte COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NIAGARA PK Canisius at CINCINNATI 6 Tulane at ST. PETER’S 10 Rider at JAMES MADISON 2 Drexel at SIENA 9½ Manhattan at TEXAS STATE 9½ Louisiana-Monroe Uc Davis 6½ at CAL POLY at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 2 Appalachian St. at DENVER U 2 Nebraska-Omaha at ST. BONAVENTURE 14 George Washington S. Utah 7½ at N. ARIZONA at SAINT LOUIS 4½ Richmond Drake 8½ at BRADLEY at MARSHALL 3½ North Texas at OLD DOMINION 10 Middle Tennessee St at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 5 Arkansas St. Coastal Carolina 4½ at TROY Missouri St 5 at EVANSVILLE UAB 4 at TEXAS SAN ANTONIO at PENN ST. 1 Purdue Indiana St. 3 at VALPARAISO at AKRON 4 Bowling Green Montana St. 12 at IDAHO at UC IRVINE 11½ Uc San Diego at LOUISIANA TECH 9½ Rice at UALR 1½ Louisiana-Lafayette FAU 1 at SOUTHERN MISS at UTAH VALLEY STATE 2½ Ut Rio Grande Valley New Mexico St. 8 at TARLETON STATE at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8½ Umkc N. Iowa 3½ at ILLINOIS ST. at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 19 S. Illinois at UTAH ST. 8 Nevada Georgia St. 2 at SOUTH ALABAMA Grand Canyon 6 at SEATTLE U at CS BAKERSFIELD 8½ CS Northridge Uc Santa Barbara 2 at UC RIVERSIDE at UNLV 6 Fresno St. at HAWAII 6½ Long Beach St. National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -170 at NY RANGERS +158 at MINNESOTA -177 Los Angeles +165 Colorado -185 at ARIZONA +170

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.