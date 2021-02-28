On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 5:12 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas (226) at ORLANDO
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Indiana
Utah (234½) at NEW ORLEANS
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland
Denver 4 (228½) at CHICAGO
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at PORTLAND (235½) Charlotte
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at W KENTUCKY OFF FIU
at ARIZONA ST. Washington St.
at ST. BONAVENTURE Dayton
at RICHMOND 14½ St. Joseph’s
at SAINT LOUIS 10 UMass
at MARIST OFF Quinnipiac
at VIRGINIA 15 Miami
North Carolina at SYRACUSE
Rutgers 7 at NEBRASKA
at OREGON 5 Arizona
at OKLAHOMA ST. 1 Oklahoma
at COLORADO ST. 20 Air Force
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -165 at OTTAWA +155
at TAMPA BAY OFF Dallas OFF
Carolina -122 at FLORIDA +112
Washington -130 at NEW JERSEY +120
at WINNIPEG -127 Vancouver +117
St. Louis -153 at ANAHEIM +143
at EDMONTON -105 Toronto -105
at VEGAS -140 Minnesota +130
Colorado -185 at SAN JOSE +170

