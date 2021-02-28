NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 6½ (226) at ORLANDO at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Indiana Utah 6½ (234½) at NEW ORLEANS at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland Denver 4 (228½) at CHICAGO at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at PORTLAND 6½ (235½) Charlotte COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at W KENTUCKY OFF FIU at ARIZONA ST. 3½ Washington St. at ST. BONAVENTURE 8½ Dayton at RICHMOND 14½ St. Joseph’s at SAINT LOUIS 10 UMass at MARIST OFF Quinnipiac at VIRGINIA 15 Miami North Carolina 1½ at SYRACUSE Rutgers 7 at NEBRASKA at OREGON 5 Arizona at OKLAHOMA ST. 1 Oklahoma at COLORADO ST. 20 Air Force National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -165 at OTTAWA +155 at TAMPA BAY OFF Dallas OFF Carolina -122 at FLORIDA +112 Washington -130 at NEW JERSEY +120 at WINNIPEG -127 Vancouver +117 St. Louis -153 at ANAHEIM +143 at EDMONTON -105 Toronto -105 at VEGAS -140 Minnesota +130 Colorado -185 at SAN JOSE +170

