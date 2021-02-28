|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|6½
|(226)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|Utah
|6½
|(234½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|Denver
|4
|(228½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at PORTLAND
|6½
|(235½)
|Charlotte
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at W KENTUCKY
|OFF
|FIU
|at ARIZONA ST.
|3½
|Washington
|St.
|at ST. BONAVENTURE
|8½
|Dayton
|at RICHMOND
|14½
|St.
|Joseph’s
|at SAINT LOUIS
|10
|UMass
|at MARIST
|OFF
|Quinnipiac
|at VIRGINIA
|15
|Miami
|North Carolina
|1½
|at
|SYRACUSE
|Rutgers
|7
|at
|NEBRASKA
|at OREGON
|5
|Arizona
|at OKLAHOMA ST.
|1
|Oklahoma
|at COLORADO ST.
|20
|Air
|Force
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-165
|at
|OTTAWA
|+155
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Dallas
|OFF
|Carolina
|-122
|at
|FLORIDA
|+112
|Washington
|-130
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+120
|at WINNIPEG
|-127
|Vancouver
|+117
|St. Louis
|-153
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+143
|at EDMONTON
|-105
|Toronto
|-105
|at VEGAS
|-140
|Minnesota
|+130
|Colorado
|-185
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+170
