Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70

PRESBYTERIAN (6-11)
Hill 6-11 2-4 14, McCormack 4-8 0-0 8, Harrison 9-15 1-1 24, Reddish 0-0 4-5 4, Younger 8-13 0-0 18, Thrash 4-9 3-6 11, Stewart 3-6 0-0 6, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 10-16 85.
HAMPTON (8-10)
Dickens 3-4 1-2 7, Dean 1-5 5-7 7, Godwin 3-14 0-0 8, Shelton 4-7 0-1 12, Warren 4-11 4-4 13, Bethea 4-6 6-6 14, Seward 2-3 2-3 7, Anthony 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-51 18-23 70.
Halftime_Presbyterian 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 7-17 (Harrison 5-9, Younger 2-4, Stewart 0-1, Thrash 0-1, McCormack 0-2), Hampton 8-25 (Shelton 4-6, Godwin 2-10, Seward 1-2, Warren 1-6, Bethea 0-1). Rebounds_Presbyterian 41 (Thrash 11), Hampton 25 (Warren 7). Assists_Presbyterian 18 (McCormack, Reddish 4), Hampton 13 (Dean 5). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 21, Hampton 16.
Comments