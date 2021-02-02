Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Preston, Wilson carry Ohio over Central Michigan 83-69

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 7:57 pm
< a min read
      

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jason Preston had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead six Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats topped Central Michigan 83-69 on Tuesday.

Dwight Wilson III added 14 points, Ben Vander Plas chipped in 13, Lunden McDay scored 12 and Ben Roderick had 12 for the Bobcats (11-6, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Wilson also had 10 rebounds.

Travon Broadway Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (6-11, 2-8), who have lost four games in a row. Caleb Huffman added 17 points and Meikkel Murray had 10.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover