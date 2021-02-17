On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Prim scores 29 to lead Missouri St. past S. Illinois 68-53

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 11:38 pm
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a career-high 29 points, 21 rebounds and six assists as Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 68-53 on Wednesday night.

Demarcus Sharp had 10 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (15-5, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (10-10, 4-10). Ben Harvey added 11 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois 65-53 on Feb. 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

