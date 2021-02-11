On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 10:41 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury, the club said Thursday.

The injury could rule him out of both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG travels to play Barcelona on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on March 10.

Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.

PSG is also waiting on winger Angel Di Maria, who could miss next week’s game against Barcelona after hurting his thigh playing against Marseille on Sunday.

___

