Purdue 73, Penn St. 52

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE (16-8)

Gillis 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 4-8 3-6 11, Hunter 4-6 0-0 10, Ivey 5-12 2-2 14, Stefanovic 5-9 4-5 16, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2, A.Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Edey 3-4 0-0 6, Newman 0-1 2-2 2, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 1-2 1, Frost 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Wulbrun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-17 73.

PENN ST. (8-13)

Harrar 4-6 1-1 9, Brockington 2-6 0-0 4, Dread 3-5 0-0 9, Jones 5-12 1-4 11, J.Wheeler 4-9 0-0 9, Lundy 0-5 0-0 0, Sessoms 1-5 0-1 2, Buttrick 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Tsimbila 0-3 0-1 0, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-1 0, Nussbaum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 2-8 52.

Halftime_Purdue 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 7-19 (Hunter 2-2, Ivey 2-6, Stefanovic 2-6, A.Wheeler 1-1, Gillis 0-1, Newman 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Wulbrun 0-1), Penn St. 6-29 (Dread 3-5, Buttrick 1-3, Dorsey 1-3, J.Wheeler 1-3, Gordon 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Brockington 0-2, Sessoms 0-2, Lundy 0-4, Jones 0-5). Rebounds_Purdue 37 (A.Wheeler 7), Penn St. 24 (J.Wheeler 6). Assists_Purdue 13 (Williams 4), Penn St. 11 (J.Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_Purdue 18, Penn St. 15. A_261 (15,261).

Sports News

