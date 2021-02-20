Purdue 75, Nebraska 58

PURDUE (15-8)

Gillis 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 4-8 1-4 9, Hunter 3-8 0-0 6, Ivey 6-12 1-1 15, Newman 4-10 0-0 10, Stefanovic 4-8 2-2 14, Edey 4-6 0-0 8, Wheeler 3-4 0-1 7, Thompson 1-5 0-0 3, Morton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 5-10 75.

NEBRASKA (5-15)

Mayen 2-7 0-0 4, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 3-10 0-2 6, Banton 1-3 0-0 2, McGowens 3-5 1-2 9, Webster 3-11 0-0 9, Thorbjarnarson 3-6 0-0 9, Stevenson 3-6 3-4 10, Ouedraogo 3-8 1-4 7, Andre 1-3 0-2 2, Lakes 0-1 0-0 0, Piatkowski 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 5-14 58.

Halftime_Purdue 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 10-32 (Stefanovic 4-8, Ivey 2-7, Newman 2-8, Wheeler 1-2, Thompson 1-5, Hunter 0-2), Nebraska 9-28 (Thorbjarnarson 3-6, Webster 3-8, McGowens 2-2, Stevenson 1-3, Banton 0-1, Lakes 0-1, Allen 0-3, Mayen 0-4). Rebounds_Purdue 44 (Gillis, Ivey, Newman 7), Nebraska 35 (Ouedraogo 8). Assists_Purdue 16 (Hunter 4), Nebraska 14 (Thorbjarnarson 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 15, Nebraska 13.

