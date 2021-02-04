On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Queta scores 14 to lift Utah St. over Fresno St. 69-53

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Neemias Queta registered 14 points and five blocks as Utah State beat Fresno State 69-53 on Thursday night.

Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (14-5, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 10 points.

Orlando Robinson had six assists for the Bulldogs (7-7, 5-7).

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon