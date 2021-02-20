Trending:
Quinnipiac 80, Rider 64

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 3:31 pm
RIDER (4-12)

Ogemuno-Johnson 3-7 4-7 10, Ings 5-11 2-4 12, McGlone 3-7 0-0 7, Murray 6-17 3-4 16, Powell 4-11 0-0 10, Henderson 3-4 0-0 7, Pope 0-3 0-0 0, Bladen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 9-15 64.

QUINNIPIAC (7-9)

Riggins 2-5 1-1 5, Rigoni 4-7 8-8 18, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 4-13 0-0 11, Chenery 7-11 1-2 18, Kortright 5-10 6-9 18, McGuire 2-4 0-0 4, Pinkney 2-3 0-0 4, Pickron 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 16-20 80.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Rider 5-16 (Powell 2-4, Henderson 1-2, McGlone 1-3, Murray 1-3, Ings 0-1, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-1, Pope 0-2), Quinnipiac 10-31 (Chenery 3-6, Williams 3-11, Rigoni 2-4, Kortright 2-5, Lewis 0-1, McGuire 0-1, Riggins 0-1, Pickron 0-2). Rebounds_Rider 34 (Ogemuno-Johnson 9), Quinnipiac 34 (Rigoni 15). Assists_Rider 11 (Ings, Powell 4), Quinnipiac 12 (Lewis, Kortright 3). Total Fouls_Rider 16, Quinnipiac 18.

