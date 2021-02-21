Trending:
Quinnipiac 93, Rider 68

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 3:08 pm
RIDER (4-13)

Ogemuno-Johnson 2-3 2-3 6, Ings 4-7 3-5 12, McGlone 2-6 0-0 5, Murray 2-9 2-3 6, Powell 0-9 1-2 1, Henderson 3-8 2-2 11, Pope 3-10 0-0 9, Bladen 3-5 5-6 11, Smalls 1-1 1-2 3, de Sousa 0-1 0-0 0, Benson 2-3 0-0 4, Weise 0-0 0-0 0, Foreman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 16-23 68.

QUINNIPIAC (8-9)

Rigoni 5-12 2-2 16, Pinkney 3-5 1-4 7, Lewis 2-8 1-2 5, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Chenery 5-10 0-1 11, McGuire 6-8 3-3 17, Kortright 9-11 2-2 25, Pickron 0-5 0-0 0, Riggins 1-1 0-0 2, Balanc 3-7 0-0 7, Akot 0-0 0-0 0, Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 9-14 93.

Halftime_Quinnipiac 55-30. 3-Point Goals_Rider 8-25 (Henderson 3-6, Pope 3-6, Ings 1-2, McGlone 1-2, Benson 0-1, de Sousa 0-1, Murray 0-3, Powell 0-4), Quinnipiac 14-34 (Kortright 5-6, Rigoni 4-11, McGuire 2-3, Balanc 1-3, Williams 1-3, Chenery 1-4, Pickron 0-4). Fouled Out_McGuire. Rebounds_Rider 37 (Bladen 9), Quinnipiac 41 (Rigoni 8). Assists_Rider 13 (Henderson 5), Quinnipiac 22 (Lewis 8). Total Fouls_Rider 13, Quinnipiac 21.

