Radford 102, SC-Upstate 66

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:32 pm
SC-UPSTATE (3-13)

Zink 1-2 0-2 2, Bruner 4-8 2-2 12, Hammond 5-13 5-6 15, White 3-8 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-1 0-0 2, Mozone 4-12 0-0 11, Smith 4-5 2-2 10, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Jernigan 2-5 0-0 5, Sheida 0-0 0-1 0, Dickerson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-54 12-17 66.

RADFORD (13-7)

Mangum 5-8 3-3 16, C.Walker 4-7 1-2 9, Djonkam 2-4 6-6 10, Ali 2-7 0-0 5, Lipscomb 2-4 2-2 7, Morton-Robertson 5-6 1-2 16, Jules 5-9 1-1 11, Jeffers 4-7 0-0 9, Hemphill 0-3 3-4 3, Jones 0-3 2-2 2, Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 1-2 0-0 3, Moses 1-1 2-2 4, Porter 1-1 0-0 3, Tigney 0-0 1-2 1, J.Walker 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 33-63 23-27 102.

Halftime_Radford 50-28. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 6-17 (Mozone 3-6, Bruner 2-3, Jernigan 1-2, Hammond 0-3, White 0-3), Radford 13-29 (Morton-Robertson 5-6, Mangum 3-5, Porter 1-1, Hart 1-2, Lipscomb 1-2, Jeffers 1-4, Ali 1-5, Hemphill 0-2, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 22 (Smith 5), Radford 35 (Mangum, C.Walker, Jules 5). Assists_SC-Upstate 8 (Bruner 3), Radford 19 (Ali 5). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 21, Radford 19. A_250 (3,205).

