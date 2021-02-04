Radford 63, SC-Upstate 61

SC-UPSTATE (3-12)
Zink 3-5 1-1 7, Bruner 4-16 3-4 14, Hammond 3-11 2-2 9, White 6-11 0-0 14, Aldrich 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 3-4 1-2 7, Mozone 1-4 0-0 3, Jernigan 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-56 7-9 61.
RADFORD (12-7)
Mangum 5-8 2-4 13, C.Walker 5-10 2-3 12, Djonkam 7-12 0-0 14, Lipscomb 1-5 3-4 5, Morton-Robertson 0-3 0-0 0, Ali 1-8 0-0 2, Jules 6-9 1-3 13, Jeffers 1-4 0-0 2, Hemphill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 8-14 63.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 29-28. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 8-24 (Bruner 3-9, White 2-5, Aldrich 1-2, Mozone 1-3, Hammond 1-5), Radford 1-12 (Mangum 1-2, Hemphill 0-1, C.Walker 0-1, Morton-Robertson 0-2, Ali 0-3, Jeffers 0-3). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 27 (Zink 6), Radford 40 (C.Walker 13). Assists_SC-Upstate 9 (Bruner 5), Radford 11 (Ali 5). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 18, Radford 10. A_250 (3,205).
