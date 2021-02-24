Trending:
Radford 74, Mount Aloysius 51

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 8:12 pm
MOUNT ALOYSIUS (0-1)

Palacio 5-14 2-2 13, Quarcoo 0-2 1-2 1, Im.Britt 4-9 0-1 8, Hutson 4-7 2-3 11, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Ayers 4-7 0-0 12, Wright 1-2 0-0 3, Coronado 0-2 0-0 0, Ibanez Medina 0-0 0-0 0, S.Porter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 5-8 51.

RADFORD (14-11)

Mangum 3-10 4-6 12, C.Walker 5-8 2-4 12, Djonkam 3-5 2-2 8, Ali 2-4 3-6 7, Lipscomb 0-0 0-0 0, J.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Jules 7-7 0-0 14, Hart 5-9 0-0 13, Morton-Robertson 2-4 1-2 6, Jones 0-0 1-2 1, Moses 0-2 1-2 1, Jeffers 0-2 0-0 0, Tigney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 14-24 74.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Mount Aloysius 8-22 (Ayers 4-7, Griffin 1-2, Hutson 1-2, Wright 1-2, Palacio 1-6, Im.Britt 0-1, Coronado 0-1, S.Porter 0-1), Radford 6-19 (Hart 3-7, Mangum 2-5, Morton-Robertson 1-3, Ali 0-1, Moses 0-1, Jeffers 0-2). Fouled Out_Quarcoo, Griffin. Rebounds_Mount Aloysius 17 (Palacio 5), Radford 38 (Jules 9). Assists_Mount Aloysius 11 (Hutson 3), Radford 17 (Ali 8). Total Fouls_Mount Aloysius 24, Radford 13. A_10 (3,205).

