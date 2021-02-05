Radford looks to sweep USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (3-12, 3-6) vs. Radford (12-7, 11-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford goes for the season sweep over South Carolina Upstate after winning the previous matchup in Radford. The teams last played on Feb. 4, when the Highlanders shot 43.5 percent from the field while limiting South Carolina Upstate to just 41.1 percent en route to the 63-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: Tommy Bruner is averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 assists to lead the charge for the Spartans. Everette Hammond is also a big contributor, putting up 12.3 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Fah’Mir Ali, who is averaging 9.9 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bruner has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. Bruner has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Radford is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-7 when fewer than four Highlanders players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Radford has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 60.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent this year. That rate is ranked 14th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for South Carolina Upstate stands at just 24.3 percent (ranked 269th).

