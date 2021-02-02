Trending:
Radley-Hiles, 3-year starter as Oklahoma DB, enters portal

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 9:57 pm
< a min read
      

Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, a three-year starter at Oklahoma, has entered the transfer portal.

Radley-Hiles had 115 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 14 passes defended and three interceptions for the Sooners. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

He scored on a 30-yard interception return against South Dakota in 2019. His interception against TCU in 2019 helped preserve a 28-24 win and launched the Sooners into the Big 12 title game.

Radley-Hiles was rated a five-star recruit by Rivals when he entered the program but sometimes was criticized by fans for on-field mistakes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

