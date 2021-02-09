Trending:
Randolph lifts Florida A&M over NC Central 60-47

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 8:58 pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 14 points and six rebounds as Florida A&M topped North Carolina Central 60-47 on Tuesday night.

Bryce Moragne had eight rebounds for Florida A&M (4-8, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

C.J. Keyser had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-5, 2-2). Deven Palmer added 15 points.

The Rattlers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Florida A&M defeated North Carolina Central 59-50 on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

