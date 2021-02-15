Ranked teams meet as No. 9 OU hosts No. 12 Texas

No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 12 Texas visits No. 9 Oklahoma in a Big 12 showdown. Texas has three wins and four losses against ranked opponents this season, while Oklahoma has won five of its nine games against ranked teams.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas’ Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Longhorns points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: A. Jones has connected on 32.2 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 61.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has an assist on 30 of 82 field goals (36.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Texas has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-best rate in the country. The Texas defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

