Rays 9, Braves 7

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|28
|9
|11
|9
|
|Incarte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ju.Dean pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bl.Hunt ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arzrena rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Brjan 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sndoval 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brsseau 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Brown ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Padlo 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tstsugo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wters rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Boldt lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lnglers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 1b
|2
|1
|2
|4
|
|Dmritte lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrgot cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Whitley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Ball dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Smith c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Pinto c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Atlanta
|011
|210
|2xx
|—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|041
|020
|2xx
|—
|9
E_Brujan (1), Adames (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Padlo (1), Adames (1), Margot (1), Pinto (1). 3B_Gray (1). HR_Kazmar Jr. (1), Meadows (1), Brosseau (1), Gray (1). SB_Inciarte (1), Waters (1), Demeritte (1). CS_Waters (1), Brujan (1). SF_Harris.
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Johnstone
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weigel
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Davidson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burrows L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ellis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kittredge H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Springs H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Allie BS, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Krehbiel H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rios W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Springs (Inciarte).
WP_Wright.
PB_Smith, Pinto.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Bec.
T_2:54. A_1,127
