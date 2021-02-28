Trending:
Rays 9, Braves 7

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:40 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 7 8 7 Totals 28 9 11 9
Incarte cf 1 0 0 0 Meadows dh 2 1 1 2
Ju.Dean pr 1 1 0 0 Bl.Hunt ph 2 0 0 0
Swanson ss 2 0 1 1 Arzrena rf 2 0 1 0
Shwmake ss 1 0 0 0 W.Frnco ph 2 0 0 0
A.Riley 3b 3 1 2 1 Br.Lowe 2b 1 0 0 0
Alxnder 3b 1 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 2 0 1 0
Sndoval 1b 3 0 1 0 Brsseau 1b 2 1 1 1
L.Brown ph 1 1 1 0 K.Padlo 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 0 1 Ya.Diaz 3b 1 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. 2b 1 1 1 2 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0
Almonte rf 2 0 0 0 Tstsugo lf 2 0 0 0
D.Wters rf 1 1 0 0 R.Boldt lf 1 2 0 0
Jackson c 1 1 0 0 W.Admes ss 1 1 1 0
Lnglers c 2 0 0 0 Tr.Gray 1b 2 1 2 4
Dmritte lf 0 1 0 0 M.Mrgot cf 2 1 1 1
T.Hrris lf 1 0 1 1 Whitley cf 0 0 0 0
Br.Ball dh 4 0 1 1 K.Smith c 2 1 1 1
R.Pinto c 1 0 1 0
Atlanta 011 210 2xx 7
Tampa Bay 041 020 2xx 9

E_Brujan (1), Adames (1). DP_Atlanta 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Padlo (1), Adames (1), Margot (1), Pinto (1). 3B_Gray (1). HR_Kazmar Jr. (1), Meadows (1), Brosseau (1), Gray (1). SB_Inciarte (1), Waters (1), Demeritte (1). CS_Waters (1), Brujan (1). SF_Harris.

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Johnstone 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Newcomb 1 1 1 1 2 2
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Weigel 1 3 2 2 2 1
Davidson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Burrows L, 0-1 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Tampa Bay
Ellis 1 0 0 0 2 2
Strickland 1 1 1 1 2 0
Kittredge H, 1 1 2 1 0 0 1
Springs H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 2
Allie BS, 0-1 1 0 1 0 1 2
Krehbiel H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Rios W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by_Springs (Inciarte).

WP_Wright.

PB_Smith, Pinto.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:54. A_1,127

