On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 7:17 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover