Red Sox sign RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to 2-year deal

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 8:15 pm
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed Japanese right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Sawamura joins the Red Sox after a 10-year stint in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He went 48-52 with 75 saves, four shutouts, a 2.77 ERA and 790 strikeouts in 352 appearances (88 starts).

The deal has a dual club and player option for the 2023 season. Boston made room on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

Sawamura would become the ninth player born in Japan to play for Boston.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

