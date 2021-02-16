Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Reed Jr. lifts SE Missouri over Austin Peay 86-81 in OT

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had a season-high 22 points and Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 86-81 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Reed made a 3-pointer, Nygal Russell scored on a dunk and Nana Akenten made two free throws as the Redhawks ended the extra period on a 7-3 surge.

Reed Jr. shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Chris Harris had 14 points and six assists for Southeast Missouri (8-14, 6-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Darrious Agnew added 12 points, and his 3-pointer with three seconds left forced overtime tied at 73. DQ Nicholas had 11 points.

Terry Taylor had 29 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Governors (13-9, 9-7). Reginald Gee scored a season-high 21 points. Alec Woodard had five steals.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Governors with the win. Austin Peay defeated Southeast Missouri 78-63 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle