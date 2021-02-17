On Air: Safe Money Radio
Referee apologizes for squaring up to player during match

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 8:53 am
LONDON (AP) — A referee apologized Wednesday for angrily squaring up to a player during a third-division match in England.

Darren Drysdale appeared to touch heads with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge in a confrontation near the end of Tuesday’s game before being ushered away by another player.

“I fully understand that it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner,” Drysdale said in a statement by England’s referees’ body. “I’m sorry that I did not do that last night and I can only apologize to Alan and Ipswich Town.”

The Football Association has said it is looking into the incident. The match between Ipswich and Northampton ended in a 0-0 draw.

Judge had been protesting after being penalized by Drysdale for diving.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

