Reid lifts Merrimack over St Francis (Pa) 68-62

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 7:11 pm
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ziggy Reid registered 16 points as Merrimack beat St. Francis (Pa.) 68-62 on Thursday.

Devin Jensen had 13 points and eight rebounds for Merrimack (5-4, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Mikey Watkins added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Josh Cohen and Ramiir Dixon-Conover each had 13 points for the Red Flash (5-11, 4-8). Myles Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

