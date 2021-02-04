Reliever Vincent agrees to minor league deal with Rangers

Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 6:25 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Nick Vincent agreed Thursday to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 1-2 with three saves and a 4.43 ERA in 21 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season. He had a 2.18 ERA in his first 19 games before allowing six runs over 1 2/3 innings in his last two appearances.

Vincent became the 25th non-roster invitee for Rangers spring training that is scheduled to start this month in Surprise, Arizona.

Vincent was in San Francisco’s camp last spring training, then signed with Miami prior to the summer camp ahead of the abbreviated season.

In 405 big league games over the past nine seasons with five teams, Vincent is 22-23 with a 3.38 ERA. He has pitched for San Diego (2012-15), Seattle (2016-18), Philadelphia (2019), the Giants (2019) and Marlins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

