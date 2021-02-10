Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 7:14 pm
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 102 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) —Bryan Holaday, c; Wade LeBlanc, lhp.

BOSTON (3) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Collin McHugh, rhp; Martin Pérez, lhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp.

CLEVELAND (1) — Oliver Pérez, lhp.

DETROIT (1) — C.J. Cron, 1b.

HOUSTON (2) — Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Alex Gordon, of; Matt Harvey, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (5) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marwin González, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

NEW YORK (3)— Brett Gardner, of; Erik Kratz, c; James Paxton, lhp.

OAKLAND (4) — Mike Fiers, rhp; Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.

SEATTLE (1) — Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp..

TEXAS (7) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Jeff Mathis, c; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (5) — Ken Giles, rhp; Joe Panik, 2b; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Jonathan Villar, ss-2b; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) — Jon Jay; of; Mike Leake, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp.

ATLANTA (5) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Billy Hamilton, of; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (2) — q-Trevor Bauer, rhp; Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (4) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Jake McGee, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Justin Turner, 3b.

MIAMI (5) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (9) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Robinson Chirinos, c; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — José Álvarado, lhp; p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Jay Bruce, of; Tommy Hunter, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Brad Miller, 3b; Matt Wieters, c,

SAN DIEGO (2) — Mitch Moreland, 1b; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (5) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Brock Holt, inf-of; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.

