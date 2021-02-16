Trending:
Sports News

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 7:28 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 79 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (2) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Collin McHugh, rhp.

CHICAGO (3) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp.

CLEVELAND (1) — Oliver Pérez, lhp.

HOUSTON (2) — Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Alex Gordon, of; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (5) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marwin González, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

NEW YORK (3)— Brett Gardner, of; Erik Kratz, c; James Paxton, lhp.

OAKLAND (3) — Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.

TEXAS (6) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (3) — Ken Giles, rhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (5) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (4) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Jake McGee, lhp; Justin Turner, 3b.

MIAMI (4) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (9) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Robinson Chirinos, c; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (4) — José Álvarez, lhp; Jake Arrieta, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Brad Miller, 3b; Matt Wieters, c,

SAN DIEGO (2) — Mitch Moreland, 1b; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (3) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

